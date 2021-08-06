New Delhi: In a massive win for Amazon in the Future Retail-Reliance Retail case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator Award that restrained Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its merger deal with Reliance Retail is enforceable in Indian law. A bench of justices Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai pronounced the verdict today.Also Read - Pegasus Row: Allegations of Snooping, if Correct, Are Serious, Observes Supreme Court; Matter to be Heard on August 10

On July 29, the bench had reserved its order after hearing a battery of lawyers including senior advocates Harish Salve and Gopal Subramanium, appearing for FRL and Amazon respectively. Also Read - Emerald Court Project: NOIDA Reeking With Corruption, in Cahoots With Supertech, Says SC

Amazon-Future-Reliance case: Here’s All You Need to Know About The Dispute