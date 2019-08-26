New Delhi: E-commerce giant Amazon India has annoucned launch of a Military Veterans Employment programme that will create numerous opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across Amazon India’s Fulfillment Centres, Sort Centres and Delivery Centres in the country.

In a press release, the e-commerce giant said that it is partnering with the Office of the Director General of Resettlement (DGR) and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to create continued work opportunities for the families associated with the military.

“Amazon relates to and respects the principles and work ethics of those who have served, and believes they have the ability to think big, invent and simplify on behalf of its customers,” the company said.

Akhil Saxena, Vice President Asia Operations, Amazon claimed that over the years the company has hired military veterans into various roles across the company in Transportation, Customer Fulfillment, Facilities Management and Security Operations to name a few.

“We are very happy to build further on these efforts and partner with DGR and AWPO to help create hundreds of fulfilling and exciting career opportunities for our military families who have relentlessly served the country,” Saxena said.

With two pilot programs underway, Amazon is confident of scaling the Military Veterans Employment Programme, and extending its engagement to hire remarkable talent from the Army, Air Force, Navy and Police families in the future, he added.

A spokesperson from DGR said that the MoU between DGR and Amazon India is in final stages of approval and participation of Amazon in all upcoming job fairs across India has been approved by them.

“Thousands of personnel retire from the Army every year. They are well-trained, self-motivated, and have served over the years with a result-oriented culture. We found Amazon to be a great match for them, both in terms of the varied opportunities available at Amazon, and their focus on similar work ethos. We are confident of a fulfilling partnership with Amazon India,” a leading portal quoted one of the AWPO spokespersons as saying.

(With agency inputs)