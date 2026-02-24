Home

Good News for job seekers as Amazon launches 7,000-employee campus in Bengaluru, the tech-giant is planning to...

Amazon's new office will support 7,000 employees across ecommerce, operations, payments, technology and seller services in India.

Amazon office- Representative image

Amazon new office update: In a massive good news for job seekers and Amazon employees, US tech giant Amazon announced the opening of its second largest office in Asia in Bengaluru. In the recent development, the tech giant Amazon launched the 12-storey campus spanning across 1.1 million square feet. Planned to support over 7,000 employees across ecommerce, operations, payments, technology and seller services in India, the opening of the new building is expected to be a big development for the city of Bengaluru and India.

“Amazon’s continued investment in Bengaluru reflects India’s growing role as a global technology and innovation hub. Large-scale campuses like Amazon’s new campus create high-quality jobs, strengthen the local ecosystem, and support India’s digital economy. We welcome investments that build long-term capability and create opportunity for our workforce,” said MB Patil, Minister for Large &; Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, Karnataka after inaugurating the building.

Why is Amazon’s new building important for India?

The launch of this new campus in Bengaluru is significant as it is a part of Amazon’s continued investments in India after having invested over $40 billion in the country, with additional commitments of $35 billion worth of investments by 2030, a report by IANS news agency said.

Where is the new Amazon building situated?

The corporate building is situated 15 kilometres from Kempegowda International Airport. Designed to bring teams together at “scale and enable collaboration, flexibility, learning, and wellbeing,” the building is expected to be a big boost for Bengaluru.

“Over the years, the city has been home to some of our earliest technology and business teams, and today it remains a key hub for innovation and talent,” said Samir Kumar, Country Manager Amazon India.

How will employees benefit from new Amazon building?

The campus features flexible workspaces and collaborative zones arranged as self-sustaining neighbourhoods, with meeting rooms, huddle areas, breakout spaces and event venues for over 200 people. Also, employees can use recreation facilities such as basketball and pickleball courts, an amphitheatre, landscaped lawns and outdoor community areas. As per the company, cafeterias on two floors offer diverse global cuisines. The US-based firm said the project uses responsible material sourcing, reused office assets and high-efficiency systems to lower embodied and operational carbon.

