Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched a probe to find out if the suspect in CCTV footage in Antilia bomb scare case is Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze or not, NIA sources said on Monday. The CCTV footage, from the night when an explosive-laden vehicle was found near Mukesh Ambani's residence, showed a suspicious person walking in PPE gear.

"The NIA is probing if Sachin Waze was present on the spot near Antilia where the Scorpio was abandoned. His alibi and CCTV footage is being investigated," sources said.

Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in connection with his alleged involvement in planting explosives in the SUV near Antilia. On Sunday, the NIA told court that Sachin Vaze admitted to his role in placing gelatin sticks in the abandoned SUV, during a questioning.

Sachin Vaze was remanded to the NIA’s custody till March 25 by a Mumbai court on Sunday.

Sachin Vaze Removed From Mumbai Police Crime Branch

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced the removal of Vaze from the Crime Intelligence Unit till the inquiry into the mysterious death of automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiren is not completed. While making the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Deshmukh said the state government will conduct an impartial probe into the death of Hiren. “Police officer Sachin Vaze will be removed from his current posting in the crime branch till the investigation is not completed. I am taking this decision in view of the rising demand from the opposition,” the minister had said.

Who is Sachin Vaze?

Born on 22 February 1972, Sachin Hindurao Vaze joined Maharashtra Police Force in 1990. He is popularly known as an ‘encounter specialist’ with the Mumbai Encounter Squad.

He was involved with the deaths of as many as 63 alleged criminals. He was also a member of Shiv Sena till 2008.