New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought arrested Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze to the spot outside Antilia, the residence of Mukesh Ambani, where explosive-laden Scorpio was found, to recreate the crime scene as part of its probe. Notably, the NIA took over the investigation from Mumbai police earlier this month after Vaze was accused by Mansukh Hiren's (the man believed to be the owner of the explosives-filled SUV) wife of involvement in her husband's mysterious death.

Reports claimed that the NIA officials made him walk in the area in shirt and trousers first, and later he was asked to wear an over-sized Kurta, a mask, and a handkerchief over his head to reconstruct the scene when the SUV was found outside Antilia.

On March 14, Waze was remanded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25.

The NIA, while seeking Waze’s custody, told the court that they had received some inputs about his role in placing gelatin sticks in the SUV that was found parked near Ambani’s house on February 25, and that when he was questioned about it, he admitted his involvement.

Following that, Waze was placed under arrest, the probe agency said. Waze has been arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act.