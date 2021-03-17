Mumbai: The man seen outside Antilia wearing a PPE kit was Sachin Vaze himself, his staff revealed, alleging that Vaze “destroyed his PPE kit”. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been probing the bomb scare case outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai. Waze is at the focus of the investigation and has already been arrested for his alleged involvement in planting explosives in the SUV found near Antilia. Also Read - Ambani Bomb Scare: NIA Seizes Black Mercedes Driven by Sachin Vaze, Number Plate of Stolen SUV Scorpio

The NIA had said earlier that it was probing into the evidence whether the man in PPE kit present at the site of the act was Vaze or not. Also Read - Mumbai Court Remands Sachin Vaze To NIA Custody till March 25 In Ambani Security Scare Probe

“NIA is probing if the man who is seen in a CCTV grab near Antilia, wearing a PPE on the night when Scorpio was parked, is Sachin Vaze or not. NIA is checking his alibi and CCTV footage,” the probe agency had said. Also Read - Ambani Bomb Threat: NIA Seizes Innova Car Seen Tailing Scorpio in Which Gelatin Was Planted

Last evening, the NIA seized a black Mercedes Benz after searching his office, which was supposedly used by the accused Mumbai police official Sachin Vaze. The probe agency also recovered the number plate of the stolen SUV Scorpio, which was planted with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note outside Ambani’s house.

Encounter specialist Vaze was suspended from his duty on Sunday and sent to NIA custody till March 25. In its order dismissing Sachin Vaze’s interim bail plea, the Thane court had said that his “custodial interrogation is necessary”.

Vaze was arrested on Saturday following nearly 12 hours of questioning.

Who is Sachin Vaze?

Born on 22 February 1972, Sachin Hindurao Vaze joined Maharashtra Police Force in 1990. He is popularly known as an ‘encounter specialist’ with the Mumbai Encounter Squad.

Vaze was previously suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus and was reinstated last year.

He is credited with the deaths of as many as 63 alleged criminals. He also led the team that arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in November last year in a suicide abetment case and was a member of Shiv Sena till 2008.