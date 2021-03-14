Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case related to explosives seized outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, today confirmed that the Innova car they brought to its office last night is the same car seen in CCTV, tailing the Scorpio in which the Gelatin was planted near Antilia on February 25. The NIA has seized a white Innova car. According to a police official, the Innova, having Tardeo RTO’s registration number ‘MH 01 ZA 403’ and ‘Police’ written on its rear windshield, was brought to the NIA’s office on Pedder Road here with the help of towing van, hours after the arrest of Mumbai police offier Sachin Waze in connection with the case. Also Read - Mumbai Police Officer Sachin Vaze Arrested Over Bomb Scare Near Mukesh Ambani's Mansion

Meanwhile, the NIA arrested Sachin Waze late Saturday night after questioning him for 12 hours over the recovery of the explosive-laden Scorpio near Ambani’s residence.

The Scorpio found parked near Ambani’s house on Carmichael Road on February 25 contained some gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

Waze, an “encounter specialist”, is also facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who was in possession of this Scorpio. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane district on March 5.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is investigating the Hiran murder case. It had registered an FIR against unidentified persons days after Hiran’s body was found.

Waze, accused by Hiran’s wife of involvement in her husband’s suspicious death, was shunted out of the Mumbai crime branch a few days back.

