New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed Tripura High Court proceedings in connection with a PIL, which questioned the security cover provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai. A bench, headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, said there was no reason for the Tripura High Court to continue with the proceedings – which involved scrutinising the need for the security of the industrialist and his family.Also Read - Don't File Publicity Interest Litigation, Says SC Dismissing Plea To Increase Smoking Age

The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, said: “We see no reason for the proceedings in this case to continue before the Tripura High Court.” It also directed the Central government to continue with the security of the family. Also Read - Supreme Court Allows Unmarried Woman To Terminate Pregnancy At 24 Weeks

Questioning the petitioner’s counsel who filed PIL before the high court, the bench asked,” “Why are you bothered? What is your locus? What is your concern?” The top court said since the family was paying the cost of security provided by the government, therefore the high court should not have entertained the PIL. On June 29, the Supreme Court had stayed the Tripura High Court orders seeking to examine the security cover given to Ambani and his family. Also Read - Air India Flight from Dubai to Cochin Diverted, Lands in Mumbai Due to Pressurisation Loss in Cabin

5 more points to know for this story: