Home

News

India

Pepperfry Co-Founder Ambareesh Murty Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Pepperfry Co-Founder Ambareesh Murty Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

51-year-old Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and CEO of Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh.

Ambareesh Murty founded Pepperfry in 2011. (Photo: Twitter/@AmbareeshMurty)

New Delhi: Ambareesh Murty, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pepperfry, died of a cardiac arrest in Leh. He was 51. Ambareesh Murty, a bike enthusiast, co-founded Pepperfry in 2011. Ashish Shah, the second co-founder of Pepperfry, shared the “extremely devastated” news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Also Read: InnoVen Capital names Ashish Sharma as CEO for India

Trending Now

You may like to read

“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones,” Ashish Shah, the second co-founder of Pepperfry, wrote on X.

Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. 🙏 — Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023

Who Was Ambareesh Murty

Murty’s business career began in June 1996, when he joined Cadbury as a Sales and Marketing professional. He worked for the renowned chocolate manufacturer for five and a half years.

He ventured into the financial sector, gracing Prudential ICICI AMC (now ICICI Prudential) with his expertise. His tenure as Vice President of Marketing and Customer Service lasted nearly two years.

A five-month stint at Levi’s followed, and it was during this time that the seeds of entrepreneurship were sown, as he launched his own company, Origin Resources. This portal was designed to assist Indian mutual fund companies.

He sold the company in 2005 and went to work for Britannia as a marketing manager. Murty joined eBay India seven months later as the country manager for the Philippines, Malaysia, and India. Six years later, Murty co-founded Pepperfry with Ashish Shah in June 2011.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES