Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Today marks the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the primary architect of Indian constitution. Every year on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb, is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Dr BR Ambedkar has been an inspiration to many and his ideals are even followed today. He fought against injustice and social evils like discrimination and untouchability among others.Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Declares Ambedkar Birth Anniversary as 'Equality Day'
Apart from this, the social reformer always supported and campaigned for rights of women and labor. He was also a firm believer in the democracy and believed that growth of any society should be judged by the state of women. He was one of the great leaders modern India has ever seen. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, we have a compiled a list of inspiring quotes of Dr BR Ambedkar.
“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”
“A safe army is better than a safe border.”
“Democracy is not merely a form of Government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards our fellow men.”
“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”
“Freedom of mind is the real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains is a slave, not a free man.”
“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”
“Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government.”
“For a successful revolution, it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.”
“Religion and slavery are incompatible”
“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered.”