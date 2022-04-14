Ambedkar Jayanti 2022: Today marks the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the primary architect of Indian constitution. Every year on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, also known as Babasaheb, is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. Dr BR Ambedkar has been an inspiration to many and his ideals are even followed today. He fought against injustice and social evils like discrimination and untouchability among others.Also Read - Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Declares Ambedkar Birth Anniversary as 'Equality Day'

Apart from this, the social reformer always supported and campaigned for rights of women and labor. He was also a firm believer in the democracy and believed that growth of any society should be judged by the state of women. He was one of the great leaders modern India has ever seen. On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, we have a compiled a list of inspiring quotes of Dr BR Ambedkar.

“Religion and slavery are incompatible”