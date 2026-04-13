Home

News

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Holiday? Check if schools, banks, and government offices will remain open or closed on April 14

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Holiday? Check if schools, banks, and government offices will remain open or closed on April 14

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 brings a nationwide holiday with banks, schools, and government offices closed, while stock markets remain shut, prompting citizens to plan schedules in advance.

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Holiday

Ambedkar Jayanti Date and List of States where Schools, Bank, Govt Offices Open or Closed on 14th April 2026. Each year thousands of people question if Government offices, Schools, Colleges, Bank and Shopping Malls remain closed or open on Ambedkar Jayanti? Do Banks remain open on 14 April Bank Holiday India? What about Stock market Opens or closes on Ambedkar Jayanti in India?

Celebrated annually on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, one of India’s greatest leaders and architects of Indian Constitution. Every year many Indians ask whether schools, banks offices and government offices are open or close on Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated on 14 April 2026.

Will 14 April Be a Public Holiday?

This day is considered a public holiday across India in government organizations and some public sectors. Offices of Central Government, state Government, courts, PSUs, and other government-related entities are expected to be closed on Ambedkar Jayanti observed on 14 April 2026.

Most states in India observe the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar as a public holiday and people celebrate it with great honour.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Will Banks Be Open on Ambedkar Jayanti Holiday?

Nationalised banks in India will be closed on Ambedkar Jayanti April 14. However, please note that some banks may remain open or closed depending on the state they are located in as few states celebrate Baisakhi/Vishu/Tamil New Year on the same day.

Some customers can plan their banking work beforehand or choose to use online banking services as the banks will be open for their services.

Will Stock Markets Be Open on Ambedkar Jayanti?

The Stock Exchanges in India will remain closed on Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated on 14 April 2026. The NSE and BSE will be closed on Ambedkar Jayanti Monday 14 April making it a holiday-short week for traders.

Will Schools and Colleges Be Open on Ambedkar Jayanti?

Schools and colleges will also remain closed in some states of India on Ambedkar Jayanti 2026. Private offices may or may not be affected by the holiday. Many private companies might give a holiday to their employees on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

Celebration Of Ambedkar Jayanti

Born on April 14, 1891, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar needs an introduction. Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year as his birth anniversary.

Also known as Babasaheb, he was independent India’s first law minister and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. He was born into a poor Mahar family of the Chambheda sub-caste in Mahad, Maharashtra.

Bhima-Bahaddur, as he was famously known, worked toward eradicating social discrimination against Dalits and played a significant role in constitution-making.

Why is Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrated?

The birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, who authored the Indian Constitution, is celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti. People honor his legacy and bid him remembrance by organizing public events, performing rallies, or hosting cultural programs to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti observed on 14 April every year.

Keep In Mind

The list of states and cities where commercial establishments, local markets, private offices, banks, and govt offices remain open or closed on Ambedkar Jayanti observed on 14 April 2026.

Remember that many shops, public transport, and others may remain close as people celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti. However, emergency services, like hospitals, will operate normally. Online marketplaces will be available.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.