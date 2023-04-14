Home

News

India

125-Ft Tall Ambedkar’s Statue In Hyderabad To Be Unveiled Today: 7 Interesting Facts To Know

125-Ft Tall Ambedkar’s Statue In Hyderabad To Be Unveiled Today: 7 Interesting Facts To Know

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is set to unveil B R Ambedkar's 125-feet statue today in Hyderabad.

Ambedkar's 154-feet statue has been placed next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial. (Photo: Twitter/@RaoKavitha)

Hyderabad: The 125-ft tall statue of B R Ambedkar will be unveiled in Hyderabad on Friday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be be inaugurating the event on the occassion of BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on a grand scale. Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar have reportedly been invited as the sole chief guest at the event, an official release said.

Telangana CM KCR recently held a meeting withmMinisters and officials with regard to the inauguration of the giant Ambedkar statue, the opening of new Secretariat building complex and other issues. It was decided in the meeting that flower petals would be showered from a helicopter on the statute paying floral tributes to Ambedkar on Friday.

You may like to read

India’s 125-ft fall Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad | 7 Key Facts

This will be India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar and it has been placed next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial. It took at least two years to finalise technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. 98-years-old Ram Vanji Sutar, the statue’s sculptor who is a Padma Bhushan awardee, have been invited to the event. Arrangements are made to ensure that over 35,000 people from all 119 constituencies attend the Ambedkar statue unveiling meeting with 300 people from each constituency. As many as 750 state-run Road Transport Corporation buses will be operated for the public. Food will be arranged for people who come to the assembly complex within 50 km before reaching Hyderabad. One lakh sweet packets, 1.50 lakh butter milk packets and equal number of water packets will be made available for the public.

Who was BR Ambedkar, the ‘father of Indian constitution’

Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, affectionately known as Babasaheb or known as the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’, was the principal architect of India’s constitution.

Born on April 14 in 1891, Ambedkar is known for fighting against the caste system in the country and socio-economic deprivation that afflicted millions of Indians.

Ambedkar’s original name was Ambavadekar, which was derived from the name of his native village Ambavade. However, his teacher had changed his last name from ‘Ambavadekar’ to his own surname ‘Ambedkar’ in school records.

Babasaheb, as a student, was not allowed to sit in the classroom with students from the higher castes since he belonged to a family of “untouchables”.

BR Ambedkar was the first Minister of Law and Justice and stayed in office from August 29, 1947, to January 24, 1950.

Less than two months before he died, Babasaheb converted into Buddhism. He died on December 6, 1956 in Delhi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.