Guwahati: In wake of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 situation in the nation, Assam’s famous annual Ambubachi festival held at Kamakhya Temple has been called off, said the temple’s management authority on Monday. Rituals for the Ambubachi festival that is set to begin from June 22 (Tuesday) and end on June 26 will be held, but, no devotees will be allowed to enter the temple premises till June 30, said the managing authority of the temple. This is the second year in a row that the Ambubachi Mela of the Shakti Peeth atop the Nilachal Hills has been cancelled owing to the pandemic situation of the country. Also Read - Lakhs throng Kamakhya temple for Ambubachi fair

As per an India Today report, the temple’s head priest, Kabindra Prasad Sarma, informed that this year there will be no devotees allowed inside the temple and only rituals will be performed internally by the priests, maintaining social distancing norms. “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s Ambubachi Mela was also not organized in a festive manner. The doors of the temple will remain closed for devotees till June 30,” Sarma said.

The Ambubachi Mela is a five-day annual festival held at the centuries-old historic Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati which was rebuilt in 1565 by Koch king Naranarayana. According to the temple authorities, every year when the situation was normal, the festival used to draw lakhs of people from across the country and abroad with over 4.50 lakh people congregating on the occasion in 2019.

Ambubachi Mela is considered to be the most auspicious occasion, as the festival celebrates the strength of females and the power of procreation. During the occasion, the temple premises are usually flooded with varieties of religious items ranging from sacred clothes, flowers, incense sticks, prasad, and other items that attracted more pilgrims from all across the globe.