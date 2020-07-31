New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, an ambulance driver was beaten up by the relatives of a COVID-19 positive patient who died while being taken to a city hospital. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock 3 News: No Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdowns From Aug 2; Gyms, Yoga Centres Can Open From Aug 5 | Read Guidelines

The incident took place last evening after the family of the deceased, a 75-year-old coronavirus patient, called up a 1080 ambulance from the MS Ramaiah Hospital. On reaching the hospital, the patient couldn't be admitted due to unavailability of beds.

In the meantime, it is reported, the man passed away inside the ambulance after which his irate relatives beat up the driver for not keeping an oxygen kit in the ambulance. A video of the assault, too, went viral on social media.

The ambulance drive later filed a police complaint at the Sadashivnagar police station. The hospital, meanwhile, collected the deceased’s swamp sample and sent it for COVID-19 testing.

Condemning the incident, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K tweeted: “It is indeed sad to hear that a 75-year-old man died in an ambulance while waiting for a patient at M S Ramaiah Hospital. The government is trying to reduce the death toll. Had the hospital staff admitted him sooner, he wouldn’t have died”.

“Regardless of what the issue is, this is unacceptable”, he added.

ಕೊರೊನಾ ವಾರಿಯರ್‌ ಆ್ಯಂಬುಲೆನ್ಸ್ ಚಾಲಕನ ಮೇಲೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಎಂಎಸ್‌ ರಾಮಯ್ಯ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಯ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿರೋದು ಅಮಾನವೀಯ ವರ್ತನೆ. ಪ್ರಾಣವನ್ನು ಲೆಕ್ಕಿಸದೇ 108 ಚಾಲಕ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಿಸಲು ರೋಗಿಯನ್ನು ಕರೆ ತಂದರೆ ಈ ರೀತಿ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಹಲ್ಲೆ ಮಾಡಿರೋದು ಸರಿಯಲ್ಲ. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/jK5HqiQL0C — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) July 30, 2020

Notably, in April, the Centre had passed an Ordinance to ensure safety of COVID-19 warriors after a spate of attacks on them in different parts of the country triggered nationwide outrage.

Karnataka, which recently became one of only five states to have crossed the one lakh COVID-19 case mark, on Thursday, reported its highest single-day spike with 6,128 new infections, taking its tally to 1,18,632. This includes 69,699 active cases, 46,694 recoveries and 2,230 deaths.