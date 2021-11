New Delhi: Several soldiers have been injured after an Army convoy was ambushed by militants in Manipur on Saturday, media reports said quoting sources. The ambush took place in the Singhat sub-division of Churachandpur district. The convoy was of a Commanding Officer of the Assam Rifles unit.Also Read - PM Modi Celebrates Diwali at Army Post in J&K, Distributes Sweets Among Soldiers. Watch Video

Army sources said the operation was still underway.