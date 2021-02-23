Ahmedabad Municipal Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for is underway for Ahmedabad civic corporation polls and the results will be declared by today evening. The counting for local body election result in BJP-ruled Ahmedabad started at 9 am on Tuesday (February 23). Counting of votes is also underway in five other municipal corporations of Gujarat. All eyes are on the BJP’s performance which is in power in these civic bodies, officials said on Monday. Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies – Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar – was held on Sunday (February 21). All these civic bodies are being currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also Read - Vadodara Election Result LIVE: BJP leads on 10 Seats

Here are all the LIVE Updates on Ahmedabad Municipal Election 2021 Result:

6.39 pm: Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has bagged 4 seats in Ahmedabad, opening its electoral account on Gujarat.

5.34 pm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Ahmedabad and is likely to participate in BJP’s Vijay Utsav on the victory in six civic body elections.

5.32 pm: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading on at least 25 seats in Surat. It is, however, trailing on 13 seats in Rajkot and 16 seats in Ahmedabad.

4.44 pm: BJP leads on 101 seats, Congress on 15. There are a total of 48 wards in Ahmedabad.

4.22 pm: In Ward No. 7 – Katargam Ved, 2 candidates of BJP and 2 candidates of Aam Aadmi Party have won. Former BJP general secretary Lalit Vekaria and SMC Opposition Leader Praful Togadia lost from ward number 5.

4.20 pm: Congress collapses in Surat, SMC Opposition Leader Praful Togadia loses election

4.15 pm: Surat Municipal Election Result 2021: BJP panel wins from ward-19, Congress does not get a single seat

नई राजनीति की शुरुआत करने के लिए गुजरात के लोगों को दिल से बधाई।
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 23, 2021

4.00 pm: Ahmedabad Municipal Election Result 2021: In India Colony, BJP has won 3 seats and Congress one

3.55 pm: Latest Tally:

Ahmedabad (194): BJP 116, Congress 21, AAP 0, AIMIM 0, Others 0 Surat (120): BJP 51, Congress 0, AAP 21, Others 0 Vadodara (76): BJP 53, Congress on 7, AAP 0 others zero Rajkot (72): BJP 52 (+lead on 15), Congress 4, AAP 0 and Others zero Bhavnagar (52): BJP 44, Congress 8, AAP 0 and others zero Jamnagar (64): BJP 50, Congress 11, AAP 0, BSP 3

3.50 pm: Bhavnagar Municipal Election Result 2021: BJP gets 44 of 52 seats

3.45 pm: Former AMC Leader of Opposition Dinesh Sharma lost from Chandkheda.

3.30 pm: Congress candidate Aslam Cyclewala loses from Ward number 19

3.15 pm: Jamnagar Municipal Election 2021: BJP bags 50 out of 64 seats; Congress 11, BSP 3

Ahmedabad (194): BJP 101, Congress 18, AAP 0, AIMIM 0, Others 0

Surat (120): BJP 51, Congress 0, AAP 21, Others 0

Vadodara (76): BJP 53, Congress on 7, AAP 0 others zero

Rajkot (72): BJP 52, Congress 4, AAP 0 and Others zero

Bhavnagar (52): BJP 40, Congress 8, AAP 0 and others zero

Jamnagar (64): BJP 50, Congress 11, AAP 0, BSP 3

3.10 pm: Gujarat Municipal Corporation (425/576 seats): BJP bags 345 seats; Congress 56, AAP on 21 and BSP 3

3.06 pm: Gujarat CM reacts to BJP’s victory in six municipal corporations; says politics of development has begun.

3.05 pm: Ahmedabad (194): BJP 101, Congress 18, AAP 0, AIMIM 0, Others 0

Surat (120): BJP 51, Congress 0, AAP 13, Others 0

Vadodara (76): BJP 53, Congress on 7, AAP 0 others zero

Rajkot (72): BJP 67, Congress 1, AAP 0 and Others zero

Jamnagar (64): BJP 51, Congress 10, AAP 0, Others 3

Bhavnagar (52): BJP 40, Congress 8, AAP 0 and others zero

3.00 pm: Congress opens its accounts from Ward Number 15

2.40 pm: BJP leads on 86 seats

1.52 pm: Congress wins from Behrampura, Danilimda

1.15 pm: BJP leads on 82 seats, Congress 16, Others 2

12.30 pm: BJP leads on 81 seats, Congress 15, Others 2

11.35 am: BJP wins in Vastral

BJP has won Vastral seat of Ahmedabad municipal corporation.

11.15 am: Here are the early trends of Ahmedabad local body poll results as on 11 am:

Total seats – 192

BJP – 72

Congress – 16

AAP – 0

0thers – 6

11.00 am: BJP leads on 43 seats, Congress ahead on 5

BJP has gained a bigger lead as it is ahead on 43 seats of Ahmedabad municipal corporation while Congress is leading on just 5 seats.

10.30 am: BJP leads on 28 seats, Congress leads on 3

BJP is leading on 28 seats of Ahmedabad municipal corporation while Congress is leading on 3 seats.

10.05 am: Counting of votes for local body polls is currently underway in Ahmedabad. Here are some visuals from the counting centres:

Gujarat: Counting of votes for local body polls underway in Ahmedabad
— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

9.30 am:

Ahmedabad: Votes polled during Gujarat local body elections to be counted from 9 am today
— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

Ahmedabad Municipal Elections:

The State Election Commission (SEC) said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara and 47.14 per cent in Surat.

Of the total 1.14 crore voters registered in these major cities of Gujarat, 52.83 lakh had cast their ballots, the SEC said in a release. Elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats are scheduled on February 28.