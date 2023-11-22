America ‘Accuses’ India, Gives ‘Diplomatic Warning’ Over Plot To Kill Khalistani Separatist Pannun: Report

According to the reports, America had given a “diplomatic warning” to India.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is said to be the legal advisor and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which aims to promote the idea of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state. (File/Video grab)

Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun: In a startling report coming over from the United States, the country has “foiled a conspiracy to murder Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun”. Furthermore, the US government has accused India of being involved in this conspiracy and issued a warning to India, according to a report in the Financial Times. However, it is not clear in the report when the incident occurred. Officials related to the case told the Financial Times that US authorities had foiled a plot to assassinate “a Sikh separatist on American soil”.

Trending Now

This conspiracy was allegedly being hatched by India and Pannun was the target.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is said to be the legal advisor and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which aims to promote the idea of Khalistan, a separate Sikh state.

You may like to read

Debate On Opening The Sealed Case

Meanwhile, a sealed case has been filed in the New York District Court against an alleged accused in this case. However, the identity of the accused and what are the allegations will be known only after the envelope is opened.

According to the FT reports, America had given a “diplomatic warning” to India.

The US Justice Department is currently debating whether this sealed case should be opened now and whether the charges should be made public or after the investigation into the murder of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar is completed. Khalistani terrorist Nijjar was killed in Canada in June and Canada has accused India of his murder. India has rejected this allegation.

America Had Informed Five Eyes About This Conspiracy

According to the report, the USA and Canada shared details with their allies “Five Eyes” which includes the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. These five countries are part of the intelligence-sharing network Five Eyes and the Nijjar killing and the alleged plot to kill Pannun sparked concerns “about a possible pattern of behaviour” on India’s part.

“Washington shared details of the Pannun case with a wider group of allies after Trudeau went public with details of the Vancouver killing, the combination of which sparked concern among allies about a possible pattern of behaviour,” it said.

USA Issued Protest With Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The USA issued a protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Washington in June this year. It was not clear “whether the protest to New Delhi led the plotters to abandon their plan, or whether the FBI intervened and foiled a scheme already in motion,” says the Financial Times report.

After the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver, Canada in June, America informed Five Eyes allies about the conspiracy to target murder Pannun.

Full Faith In Joe Biden Administration, Says Pannun

Meanwhile, Financial Times in its talks with Pannun says that he did not say whether the American administration informed him about the conspiracy or not. she said – I would like the American government itself to answer on the conspiracy to kill me on American soil. A threat to an American citizen on American soil is a challenge to America’s sovereignty and I am confident that the Biden administration can deal with any such challenge.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.