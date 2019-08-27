New Delhi: As all of Delhi came together to mourn the death of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday, more than 11 people, including BJP MP Babul Supriyo and Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala, had their phones stolen.

Grabbing the golden opportunity amid the jostling crowd, a thief picked pockets of at least 11 people, while Supriyo claimed that at least 35 people lost their phones. Tijarawala on Monday took Twitter to complain that he, along with 10 others, lost their mobile phones the previous evening.

In a series of tweets, tagging Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Police, Tijarawala expressed his anguish over the same. “When all were paying their last tribute to Mr. Arun Jaitley, the phone from which this photo was taken, also gave me a final goodbye. Sad that people are not sparing cremation ground and are taking advantage of stealing things,” he tweeted.

दुखी मन के साथ जब सब आधुनिक भारत के प्रखर व्यक्तित्व श्री अरुण जेटली जी को अंतिम प्रणाम कर रहे थे तब ये फोटो जिस मोबाइल से लिया गया वह फोन भी मुझे अंतिम प्रणाम कर गया।

दुखद है कि..#निगमबोधघाट में मेरा, पूर्व मंत्री, सांसद श्री @SuPriyoBabul जी व 9 अन्य लोगों के फोन चोरी हो गए.! pic.twitter.com/ZgkYMJCExB — Tijarawala SK (@tijarawala) August 26, 2019

Later, Babul Supriyo also confirmed that his phone was also stolen at the cremation as he replied to Tijarawala’s tweet.

“It wasn’t a robbery Dada. Someone very smartly picked my pocket. Someone pushed us over and six of us lost our phones in one single spot! I had even caught the guy’s hand while trying to save myself from tumbling over but it slipped away. I am told at least 35 people got their phones stolen,” he said.

Chori nehi Dada. Bohot smartly pickpocket kar kia gaya•that push & over 6 of us lost our phones in one single spot! I had even caught the guy’s hand while trying to save myself from tumbling over but it slipped away. I am told at least 35 people got their phones pickpocked😪 https://t.co/I7BqUsz88y — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 26, 2019

Police said that they had received five complaints including one from Mr Supriyo in this regard and a probe has been initiated.