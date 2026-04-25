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Amid assembly elections, ED takes major action in West Bengal PDS scam, raids 9 locations

Amid assembly elections, ED takes major action in West Bengal PDS scam, raids 9 locations

In connection with the ration distribution scam in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at nine locations in Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Habra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Amid assembly elections, ED takes major action in West Bengal PDS scam, raids 9 locations (File)

Amid the West Bengal elections, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday launched a major crackdown on the ration distribution scam (PDS Scam). The ED’s Kolkata zonal unit launched raids at nine locations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These raids are being conducted at the premises of suppliers and exporters in Kolkata, Bardhaman, and Habra.

In 2020, an FIR was registered at the Basirhat police station. The Customs Commissioner complained about widespread misappropriation of government wheat meant for welfare schemes. The ED’s action was based on this.

The ED investigation revealed that the accused had devised a systematic method of stealing government wheat. Through collusion with suppliers, dealers, and middlemen, wheat meant for the poor was purchased at low prices.

ALSO READ | West Bengal Assembly Election: 152 seats witness over 91% voting in 1st phase, highest ever turnout

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The investigation also revealed that the accused removed the bags marked Food Corporation of India (FCI) and the state government. They turned those bags over or filled new bags with wheat. This PDS wheat was presented as legitimate stock for sale in the open market or export. This illegal proceeds earned the accused crores of rupees.

The purpose of this raid is to recover documents and “proceeds of crime” related to the scam. The ED suspects that Niranjan Chandra Saha and his associates have amassed substantial wealth through this operation.

Searches are underway at these nine locations

Sagar Enterprises: Habra Bazaar, North 24 Parganas (Proprietor Sushanto Saha).

Sushanto Saha: Shri Nagar, Near Shiv Mandir, Habra.

Sameer Kumar Chandra: Joygachhi, Habra.

Adarsh ​​International: Lane No. 4, Habra Bazaar.

Partha Saha: Subhash Road, South Habra (owner of Adarsh ​​International).

Maa Annapurna Rice Concern: GT Road, Bardhaman.

Synax Annapurna Udyog Pvt Ltd: Ruby Palace, Bardhaman.

Daulat Ram Gupta: Brahmapur, Regent Park, Kolkata (KG Food Trading).

Kanchan Som: Sankaripukur, Sripalli, Bardhaman.

ALSO READ | ‘Jungle raj will end on May 4’: BJP targets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after SC slams her for interrupting an ED raid

92.88% voter turnout in the first phase

A 92.88% voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of elections across 152 of West Bengal ‘s 294 constituencies. Sporadic clashes were also reported at some locations during the voting. BJP candidates were attacked at two locations in the state, one of whom was chased and beaten, but his bodyguard managed to save him. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has reported that re-polling has not been recommended at any of the 44,376 polling stations in West Bengal where voting took place in the first phase.

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