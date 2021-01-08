Lucknow: Amid the furore over a Nirbhaya rerun in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by her neighbour and then thrown off the terrace of her house. The incident took place on Tuesday night, while the victim is still at the hospital with multiple injuries. Also Read - Anti-CAA Protesters in UP to Form Political Party

According to a report by The Times of India, a complaint was lodged by the father of the victim who accused their neighbour, Arvind Singh, of sneaking into his daughter's room in the middle of the night. He said that Singh took her to the terrace and raped her at gunpoint. When she tried to escape, he threw her off the terrace and fled the scene.

The victim was later admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College in Meerut with "serious" injuries to her backbone and head. She suffered eight stitches on her head.

The accused was nabbed by locals and handed over to Moradabad police. An FIR was then lodged under sections 354 (attempt to outrage the modesty of a woman), 457 (house tree-pass in with the intent to commit offence) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident came to light amid a gruesome incident in neighbouring Badaun district where a 50-year-old woman was gangraped and tortured with a rod inside her private parts and then left to die on the road. The accused – a priest and two of his aides – have been arrested.