New Delhi: Even as Delhi struggles to control the coronavirus pandemic, of which, at nearly 60,000, it has the second-highest number of cases after Maharashtra, the capital is now staring at yet another challenge: a possible terror attack. Also Read - Schools Likely to Remain Shut Till July in Delhi, Virtual Classes to Continue: Reports

The Delhi Police has been put on high alert after intelligence inputs of an impending terror attack in the national capital. The agencies have, according to reports, have alerted the police that four-five terrorists will try to enter the city with the intention to carry out a terror attack. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked For 16th Consecutive Day; Check Revised Rates in Delhi, Mumbai And Other Metro Cities Here

As per the agencies, the terrorists are likely to enter Delhi via road transport, like car or bus and ans such, a close watch is being kept at Delhi’s borders. Vigil has been intensified and an alert sounded at bus terminals and railway stations as well. Also Read - Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, Brings Much-needed Relief

Also, a thorough check is being kept at guest houses and hotels. All 15 police districts have been put on high alert along with elite units of the Crime Branch and the Special Cell, with a special focus on the outer north district.

Notably, intelligence and security agencies are on heightened vigil also due to the ongoing India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh.