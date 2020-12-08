Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: As the agitating farmers staged a day-long Bharat Bandh protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called them for talks at 7 PM today. Notably, Shah is holding talks with the protesters ahead of the sixth round of dialogue with the Centre. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Four Sikh Boys Offer Water, Snacks to Protesting Farmers & Cops at Ghazipur, Win Hearts

"I received a phone call. Amit Shah has called a meeting. We have been called at 7 pm," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

The Home Minister's invite for talks with the farmers emerged on a day when they have called for a nationwide Bharat Bandh that has hit road and rail traffic in parts of the country.

Earlier in the day, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar responded to their agitation and urged them to avoid the “propaganda” being spread by political parties. He assured them that “the MSP and mandis will also continue”.

Expressing his views on Twitter, the Minister, however, reiterated the Central government’s point, saying the three contentious farm laws will prosper farmers in many ways like increasing their produce storage.

“New agricultural reform laws will bring prosperity in the lives of farmers. Investment in cold store and food processing industry in the country will increase and farmers will be able to have sufficient storage,” Tomar said in a series of tweets.

The Agriculture Minister further advised the farmers to “avoid the propaganda being spread under the political agenda and the forces that divide the society”.

The nationwide Bharat Bandh — from 11 AM to 3 PM — focuses primarily on “chakka jaam” (no vehicular movement). However, its effect on the movement of vehicles is yet to be observed.

The call was supported by various Opposition political parties in office in Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kerala, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Puducherry.

Cold response was seen in Tamil Nadu while there was growing solidarity for the farmers’ cause in Odisha and Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party workers stopped the Bundelkhand Express at Prayagraj, leading to a scuffle with the police as the Samajwadi Party workers squatted on the railway track. Very few vehicles were seen on the roads in Bihar in morning as the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is spearheading the support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Partial ‘Bharat Bandh’ impact was seen in vegetable ‘mandis’ in the national capital and various other states, but the commercial establishments, particularly in cities and towns, are likely not to be affected as the retailers’ organisations have kept off the shutdown.

There was some impact of the ‘Bandh’ call on the interstate bus services and the passengers reached railway stations a bit early in the wake of the nationwide protest.