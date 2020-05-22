New Delhi: The neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are back in the news again, as it has now emerged that the latter sent the former a bill of over Rs 36 lakh for providing buses to ferry students from Uttar Pradesh, studying in educational hub of Kota, in Rajasthan, back to Uttar Pradesh, in April. Also Read - ‘No Time to Play Politics’: Priyanka Urges UP Govt Again to Allow Congress to Ply Buses For Migrants

Notably, last month, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government became the first state to announce and bring back its students, who got stuck in Kota due to the nationwide lockdown. More than 10,000 students were brought back to Agra and Jhansi by buses. Also Read - 'Crossed All Limits': Priyanka Gandhi to Yogi Adityanath After Buses Stopped at UP-Rajasthan Border

In a letter to its UP counterpart, the Rajasthan Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) mentioned that between April 17-19, it had provided buses to transport students of Uttar Pradesh from Kota to Agra and Jhansi, asking for a payment of Rs 36.36 lakh to this effect, without any delay. Also Read - UP Govt Asks Congress to Deploy Buses; Party Says Vehicles Will Reach by 5 PM, Keep List of Passengers Ready

Speaking on the issue, Rajasthan Transport Minister PS Khachariyawas said, “In April, UP Transport Corporation wrote a letter and requested on phone as well to provide diesel for the UP buses that are being run to bring back students from Kota in Rajasthan. They said payment will be made later.”

“Our officials of Rajasthan Roadways Department provided them fuel for about 100-120 buses. Also, UP asked for buses, our department provided them buses too. Transport departments of the two states took this decision and payments were cleared later,” he added.

Our officials of Rajasthan Roadways Dept provided them fuel for about 100-120 buses. Also, UP Dept asked for buses, our dept provided them buses too. Transport Depts of the 2 states took this decision&payments were cleared later: Rajasthan Transport Min PS Khachariyawas. (2/2) — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

On its part, the UPSRTC said, “Our buses were used to bring back stranded UP students from Kota following UP government’s orders. 94 buses of Rajasthan Roadways were also used. Bill of Rs. 36 lakhs was raised by Rajasthan govt for the same, it has been paid now.”

Our buses were used to bring back stranded UP students from Kota following UP Govt orders. 94 buses of Rajasthan Roadways were also used. Bill of Rs. 36 lakhs was raised by Rajasthan govt for the same, it has been paid now: Managing Director, UP State Road Transport Corporation pic.twitter.com/zvDckSSRP8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 22, 2020

The development comes amid the faceoff between the two states, governed by arch-rivals BJP (Uttar Pradesh) and Congress (Rajasthan) over the issue of latter providing buses for bringing back to Uttar Pradesh, labourers from the state, who got stranded in Rajasthan.