New Delhi: Amid border dispute, the diplomats of India and Nepal on Monday held a virtual meeting during to comprehensively review the progress made on various India-aided developmental projects in the Himalayan nation and decided to expedite their implementation. Also Read - India Crosses 3 Crore COVID-19 Test Mark; 3,00,41,400 Samples Tested Thus Far

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu said that both the countries held the 8th meeting of the Oversight Mechanism (OSM) through digital video Conferencing today. Also Read - 'COVID-19 to Border Aggression', Indian Envoy Touches Upon Challenges Faced by Country in 2020

During the meeting, discussions were held on on-going projects under Nepal-India bilateral cooperation covering terai roads, cross-border railways, Arun-III hydropower project, petroleum products pipelines, Pancheshwar project, post-earthquake reconstruction, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal said in a statement. Also Read - Why Are People sitting in Power Scared of Naming China, Asks Congress

Other crucial discussion also included irrigation, power and transmission lines, construction of Nepal Police Academy, integrated check posts, Ramayana circuit, HICDPs, motorable bridges over Mahakali River, agriculture and cultural heritage, among others.

The meeting between the two countries was held days after Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli spoke to PM Modi to greet him on India’s 74th Independence Day, in the first high-level contact after bilateral ties came under severe strain following issuance of a new political map by Nepal in May.

Nepalese Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra led the delegations representing their respective countries during the 8th meeting of Oversight Mechanism.

The meeting, held virtually due to the coronavirus outbreak, carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral economic and development cooperation projects since its 7th meeting held on July 8, 2019.

The Nepal-India Oversight Mechanism was set up after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Nepal in September 2016 to oversee the implementation of bilateral projects and take necessary steps for their completion in time.