New Delhi: Amid the ongoing inter-state border row, the Assam government has issued a notification stating that all vehicles entering the state from Mizoram will be checked, in order to check the trafficking of ‘illicit drugs’. This comes days after five police personnel of Assam police and a civilian were killed in an unprecedented gunfight between the two (Assam and Mizoram) police forces.Also Read - ‘Exercise Utmost Caution’: Assam Issues Advisory Against Travel to Mizoram Amid Border Dispute

Defending its decision to check vehicles from Mizoram, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government claimed that 912 cases have been registered and 1,560 persons arrested within a span of two months. It added that huge quantities of illicit drugs were also confiscated. Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Row: Both States Decide To Withdraw Forces After MHA Meet, Paramilitary Troops To Be Deployed

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, a senior Assam Police official, GP Singh, asserted the government was continuing its “offensive against drug cartels operating from Mizoram and beyond. Request people to cooperate in the interest of Gennext of our country. ⁦” Also Read - Assam-Mizoram Border Row: No One Can Take Even an Inch of Our Land, Says CM Himanta Sarma; Plans To Deploy Commando Battalions in Three Districts Bordering Mizoram

Earlier, the Assam government had issued a travel advisory asking people not to travel to Mizoram and advised people from the state working or staying there to exercise utmost caution. The travel advisory, which is perhaps a first of its kind issued by any state government, signed by Assam Home Secretary M S Manivannan said “given the prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted.”

The advisory pointed out that there had been several cases of violent skirmishes in border areas between Assam and Mizoram and also claimed “certain members of Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people”.

Tension along the border with Mizoram in Cachar and Hailakandi districts of Assam have been escalating since October 2020 with frequent incidents of burning of houses and encroachment of land. The two states share a 164.6-km border between Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl.

Both states have differing interpretations of their territorial border. While Mizoram believes that its border lies along an inner line’ drawn up in 1875 to protect tribals from outside influence, Assam goes by a district demarcation done in the 1930s.