New Delhi: Amid the ongoing India-China border face-off along LAC, the Chinese Communist Party is keeping an eye over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations in its global database of “foreign targets,” an investigative report by the Indian Express revealed. Also Read - India's August WPI up at 0.16%, Riding on High Food, Fuel Prices

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Modi, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Union ministers like Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman and at least 15 former Chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force were some of the prominent names which were under the scanner. Also Read - 'Save Your Life Because PM Busy With Peacocks': Rahul Gandhi Taunts PM Modi As Covid-19 Cases Surge

Reacting to the report, the government said that it is not surprised as it was aware of data mining by Chinese companies and its misuse by Chinese agencies. Also Read - Is Govt Planning to Impose Total Shutdown For 46 Days From September 25? Here's The Complete Truth

Speaking to CNN-News 18, an official said,”The decision to ban Chinese apps was taken because of this misuse. Indian agencies flagged how common Indians unknowingly were contributing to the data bank of Chinese companies, which in turn was being shared with Chinese Communist Party and agencies.”

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when India and China have been locked in a tense standoff in multiple areas along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh since four months. The tension escalated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake when the two sides were engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row.