New Delhi: Despite apparent tensions between India and China, the Indian Army rescued three Chinese nationals who had lost lost their way in North Sikkim. According to reports, the soldiers also helped them with food, medical supplies and warm clothes given the harsh weather in the area. The troops also guided them on directions to reach their destination.

The three Chinese citizens, two men and one woman, had lost their way in Plateau area of North Sikkim at an altitude of 17,500 feet.

"Realising danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens which included two men and one woman in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions, " the Army said in a statement.

This happened when both the countries were engaged in a four month long standoff at the border in Eastern Ladakh.

The incident happened on September 3.

The Chinese citizens expressed their gratitude to India and the Indian Army for their prompt assistance.