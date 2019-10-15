New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s office has clarified that ‘fake news’ is being reported in media over his office staff ‘expressing their opinion’ after someone called on the CM office’s helpline number. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) further said that a police complaint has been registered to stop fake news from spreading and so that action can be taken against the culprits.

The development comes amid the ongoing impasse between the Telangana government and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) over the latter’s demand that they be merged with the state government.

In a statement, the CMO said, “Fake news is being reported in a section of print and electronic media for the last couple of days and it was also being spread on social media. The fake news is that someone called up CM office helpline and the staff there have expressed their opinions.”

The statement added, “Somebody created a fake audio claiming it was from the CM office staff. The CM office staff have registered a complaint with the City Police Commissioner to stop the spread of this fake news and also take action against the culprits.”

Over 48,000 TSRTC employees have been on an indefinite strike since October 5 demanding that the corporation be merged with the state government. On Saturday, the government warned that the striking employees call off the strike and resume duty by 6 PM or face suspension; however, a day later, the CM clarified that the employees had ‘dismissed themselves’ by not reporting to duty.

An employee of the TSRTC has committed suicide over the issue and yet another attempted to, but was stopped by the police.

The Chief Minister, however, has made it clear that there will be no talks with the protesters.