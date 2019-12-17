New Delhi: Perturbed by the rising protests in India over the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019, Bangladesh on Tuesday expressed willingness to take its ‘illegal’ citizens from the country. Gauhar Rizvi, Advisor to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on international affairs, stated that country will take back any citizen of the neighbouring nation staying illegally if the evidence is provided.

“We will take back any Bangladeshi citizen staying in India illegally. But India has to prove that,” Rizvi told PTI.

However, Bangladesh maintained that the CAA is purely an internal matter of India and did not wish to comment anything on the issue. “The issue of amended Citizenship Act is an internal matter of India,” he stated.

Talking about his own country, Rizvi said that Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Buddhists co- exist peacefully in Bangladesh.

Talking about NRC, Rizvi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earlier assured them that they don’t need to worry about it.

The statement from the neighbouring nation comes barely a week after its foreign minister and home minister cancelled their respective official trips to India in the wake of the protests in Northeast and rest part of the country.

On the other hand, the whole of India is witnessing a massive protest over the contentious CAA with increasing incidents of clashes between students and police personnel.

A fresh protest was on Tuesday evening erupted at Madras university where police entered forcefully the university campus to bring the situation under control. Earlier, police had entered the Jamia University in New Delhi to bring such protest under control in which it attacked a number of students in the campus.

In the midst of protests, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he will not succumb to the pressure of the protest, rather will stand firm on implementing the CAA in the country.