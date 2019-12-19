Patna: Amid the ongoing protests that have intensified in several parts of the country over Citizenship Amendment Act, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday guaranteed protection to minorities and ensured that their interest will be considered.

Addressing a public meeting in Gaya Gandhi Maidan, the CM further urged the minorities to not pay heed to the rumours and accused political parties of misleading people to garner votes.

The meet was organised to create awareness about the ‘Jan Jivan Hariyali’ campaign for environment protection and water conservation.

”I assure you that minorities will not be neglected in Bihar and with me at the helm, none can do anything against them. My govt has done a lot for minorities. Some people are instigating only to garner votes. My only appeal is that all sections of the society should live in peace and harmony, be careful of rumours. And I work for all sections of society”, the CM said.

The CM also assured Dalits and other disadvantaged sections of all possible help in their upliftment and all-round development.

On Thursday, protests hit Bihar too as the state faced the large-scale disruption of traffic, vandalism and arson during a statewide shutdown called by Left parties against CAA and NRC.

Members of Left-wing student organisations squatted on railway tracks at Rajendra Nagar Terminus early in the morning, while hundreds of activists of Jan Adhikar Party (JAP), floated by controversial ex-MP Pappu Yadav, burnt tyres on an adjacent road.

(With Agency inputs)