New Delhi: At a time when the Centre and the West Bengal state government are at loggerheads over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, West Bengal’s tableau proposal for the Republic Day parade has been rejected.

According to the PTI report, the defence ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories and 24 from central ministries and departments. “Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings,” a statement by the ministry said.

The West Bengal government’s proposal was rejected after an Expert Committee examined it in two rounds of meeting, it said.

Steps to select tableau for R-Day parade

The Ministry of Defence invites proposals from all states, union territories, central ministries and departments.

The proposals are then evaluated in a series of meetings of the Expert Committee comprising eminent persons in the fields of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography, etc.

The Committee examines the proposals on the basis of theme, concept, design and its visual impact before making its recommendations, the statement said.

Suggestive list of themes for R-Day 2020

This year, these were given as suggestive themes:

1. Any important episode from the history of the state/UT

2. Festivals celebrated

3. Cultural/architectural heritage including any aspect of the life of the people

4. Any important social and economic development scheme, project or achievement of outstanding nature which merits a display in the National Parade

5. Environment

6. Vision for the future

The Mamata government fell out with the Centre on several issues — the CAA being the flashpoint of recent times. While the state government is firm on its decision to not allow any religious-based discrimination, the BJP said it will launch a campaign over the CAA in the state to counter the TMC’s ‘misinformation programmes’. As part of the campaign, the BJP will try to reach out to the refugees in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)