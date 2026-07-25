Amid CJP protest, RSS chief issues major statement, says ‘new generation asks questions, there is a need to…’

A protest is underway at Delhi's historic Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) which began over the NEET paper leak and has now escalated to exam reforms. Amidst the youth's outrage, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has issued a significant statement.

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Amid CJP protest, RSS chief issues major statement, says 'new generation asks questions, there is a need to...' (File)

A protest led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) is underway at Delhi’s historic Jantar Mantar. Following the NEET paper leak, demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan have intensified. CJP representatives held talks with two Union ministers on Friday. During these talks, the CJP presented certain demands to the government representatives. Later, speaking to the media, CJP representatives made it clear that they would not relent until Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

Amidst these protests by youth and students, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has now issued a significant statement. He said that the new generation questions everything and needs to be reasoned with. Mohan Bhagwat added that children and youth need more affinity, time, and communication.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the biggest challenge facing families today is maintaining communication with children. He urged parents to devote adequate time to their children, patiently address their queries, and instill values ​​in them through their behavior, as children learn more from their parents’ conduct than from mere sermons. Mohan Bhagwat was addressing the closing ceremony of an awareness conference on “Yug-appropriate Motherhood,” organised by the Vishwamangalya Sabha at the Ambedkar International Center on Friday. He stated that a mother is the first teacher in a person’s life and is the most important force providing emotional support throughout life. Motherhood plays a central role in the creation, nurturing, and continued evolution of the universe.

‘Answering children’s questions essential’

Mohan Bhagwat said that times and circumstances may change, but the core values ​​of motherhood never do. The foundation of motherhood is love, sacrifice, compassion, and values, which remain equally relevant in every era. He said that a parent’s responsibility is not limited to the education of their children, but also to their personality development and moral growth. To achieve this, parents themselves must continue to learn so that they can properly guide their children’s questions and the challenges of changing times. The RSS chief said that family and motherhood have always been given special importance in Indian culture. He cited great thinkers like Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi, and Rabindranath Tagore, saying that all of them have given a prominent place to the importance of motherhood and Indian values ​​in their thoughts.

‘Attempts are being made to spread confusion about Indian culture’

Mohan Bhagwat said that while society often attempts to spread misinformation about Indian culture and traditions, India’s cultural heritage is extremely rich and powerful. He urged people to maintain faith in their history, knowledge, and traditions. He also stated that India’s greatest identity is unity in diversity, and that every person living in the country should strive to live a life in accordance with Indian culture and values. He emphasized the need to avoid blindly imitating foreign lifestyles and strengthen the Indian family system. Vishwamangalya Sabha organized the National Awareness Conference of North India at the Vishwa Yuvak Kendra on July 23 and 24. Approximately 280 women participated in the conference, while over 900 prominent women from various fields attended the closing ceremony. Approximately 2,000 to 2,500 women had registered for this dialogue, which was organized on the topic of “Motherhood in the Ages.”