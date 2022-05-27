New Delhi: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Gyanvapi masjid and Taj Mahal, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to conduct a classified survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on all prominent century-old mosques in India consisting of wells and ponds.Also Read - 'Intrigued', Says Justice Chandrachud By Articles Written On GST Council Judgement

As per a report of news agency ANI, the petition filed by advocates Shubham Awasthi and Sapta Rishi Mishra through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma sought directions for the shifting of wuzu or wudu (Islamic procedure followed by Muslims for cleansing parts of the body before offering prayers) from the ponds and wells in the mosques over hundred years old which are disputed to taps or modern faucets till the time, the confidential survey is completed.

Furthermore, it sought directions for the issuance of guidelines and directions for keeping the disputed properties free from any sort of interference till a detailed confidential survey could be done and the reported be submitted.

What Does The Petition Say?

“Petition seeks direction to the respondents to conduct a survey on all the ancient prominent mosques which are over 100 years old and have disputes owing to presence/alleged presence of relics as mentioned in Ramayana/Mahabharata/Puranas/Upanishads/Vedas/Jain, Agamas/Buddhist Texts/Ancient Religious Texts belonging to Hindus/Sikhs/Jains/Buddhists in India with wells for wudu/wuzu or hidden passages for hidden relics belonging to Hindus/Jains/Sikhs/Buddhists and for their protection thereof.”