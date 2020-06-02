New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus pandemic, the Central Hall of the Parliament is likely to be used for the proceedings of Lok Sabha with MPS and ministers maintaining the social distancing norms. Moreover, the lower house’s chamber may also host Rajya Sabha for the monsoon session. Also Read - Virtual Parliament: Rajya Sabha Chairman, Lok Sabha Speaker Plan Way Forward to Hold Monsoon Session Amid COVID-19

The development comes a day after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting to discuss the matter related to holding the Monsoon Session of the Parliament through online. Also Read - 2 Floors of Parliament Annexe Building Sealed After Official Tests Positive For COVID-19

During the meeting, both the leaders explored the idea of holding ‘virtual Parliament’ as on option in the long run. Also Read - Will Monsoon Session of Parliament be Held on Time This Year? Here’s What Lok Sabha Speaker Says

After the Budget session ended abruptly on March 23 due to fear of pandemic, the opposition has been demanding parliamentary oversight on the government functioning and has demanded a session on the ongoing crisis.

“A virtual session of Indian Parliament should be called forthwith, all select committees and standing committees of the Parliament, constituted for the purpose of oversight over the Government and the executive should be activated without delay,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Notably, the Central Hall of the Parliament is used for joint sittings and during the rest of the year, MPs sit there during the break in house proceedings. It has the capacity to hold the Lok Sabha with the house’s 543 members maintaining social distancing norms. The upper house has 245 members.

(With inputs from IANS)