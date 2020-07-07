New Delhi: Giving a ray of hope to large of beneficiaries across the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday decided provide monthly free ration to all PDS card holders till November 2020. An announcement to this effect was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Also Read - Containment Zones in Delhi Stand at 455; Door-to-Door Health Survey Completed in COVID Hotspot

To mitigate their economic hardships at this time of corona crisis, the Delhi government will continue to provide free food grains to the National Food Security (NFS) beneficiaries in the national capital, the government said in a statement.

In the statement, the Delhi government said the ration distribution for this month will start phase-wise from July 8.

As per updates, more than 17.54 lakh households in Delhi get ration under the Public Distribution System (PDS) covered by the National Food Security Act.

This particular scheme helps nearly 71,40,938 people who get subsidized food grains. These include 68,465 Antodya Anna Yojna (AAY) households with 2,78,954 beneficiaries.

According to the guideline, the NFS beneficiaries receive five kg food grains every month, including four kg wheat and one kg rice.

The price is Rs 2 per kg for wheat and Rs 3 per kg for rice, which shall not be charged from the NFS beneficiaries while obtaining the ration from July till November.

Regular entitlement under AAY category is 25 kg wheat per household, 10 kg rice per, household and one kg sugar per household.

(With inputs from IANS)