New Delhi: At this time of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address the nation at 4 PM. Notably, this would be PM Modi's fifth address to the nation since March 19.

PM Modi's address to the nation comes after the Home Ministry announced guidelines for Unlock 2.0 – the second phase of Centre's lockdown exit plan. In the latest guidelines from the Centre, the night curfew timings have been changed to 10 PM -5 AM now.

PM Modi's address to the nation comes after the violent face-off broke out between the Indian and Chinese armies at Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on June 15 in which 20 soldiers of Indian Army were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow: Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) pic.twitter.com/PwIgD7xZSj — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2020

PM Modi in his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech on Sunday had said that India has given a befitting reply to those who tried to intrude the country in Ladakh. Saying that India honours the spirit of friendship, PM Modi had said that the country is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary.

In the wake of the Galwan clash, PM Modi has made a vigorous push for the use of locally made products, urging all to go for “vocal for local.

In a late-night development, the Central government on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile apps as a counter measure. The centre said these Chinese apps are engaged in “activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.