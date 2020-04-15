Noida: Amid Coronavirus scare, a 25-year-old man was allegedly shot after he “coughed” during a game of ludo in Greater Noida. After the man coughed, an argument between him and another another person is known to have ensued in which the latter accused the former of “doing it deliberately”. Also Read - Lockdown Hardship: Left With no Option, Migrant Workers Pick Rotten Bananas Near Delhi's Cremation Ground

The incident took place around 9 pm on Tuesday at a temple in Dayanagar village under the Jarcha police station limits, where four people, including the man who received gunshot injuries, were playing the board game. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic: Austria to Allow Tennis, Golf And Other Social Distancing-Friendly Sports

The injured man, Prashant Singh alias Pravesh, was hospitalised, while the accused, Jai Veer Singh alias Gullu (30), is yet to be arrested, police said on Wednesday. Also Read - More Scope For 'Urgent' Policy Actions in India, Economic Toll From COVID-19 Likely to be Large: IMF

Both are residents of Dayanagar village and engaged in agriculture, according to the police.

“Prashant and three others were playing ludo at the village temple on Tuesday night when Gullu arrived there. An argument broke out between Prashant and Gullu when the former coughed. Gullu got angry thinking he was doing it deliberately,” a police official told PTI.

“As the argument intensified, Gullu pulled out a pistol and shot at Prashant,” he said.

An injured Prashant was rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stable now, the police said, adding that an FIR was registered against the accused and efforts were on to arrest him.

Coughing, fever and difficulty in breathing are some of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus, a highly contagious disease, according to government advisories.

(With agency inputs)