New Delhi: Cabinet expansion in Madhya Pradesh will take place at 12 PM on Tuesday, nearly a month after the BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan made a comeback in the state after the fall of the Congress government under Kamal Nath. Also Read - Month After Taking Charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan to Expand Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday

Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel, Meena Singh, Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput will be sworn-in as cabinet ministers. Also Read - Meet Madhya Pradesh's Health Task Force Convener Who Blames IIFA, Says Congress Helped Jamaat People Enter MP

The development comes as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come under severe criticism for functioning as a ‘one-man cabinet’ for well over a month leading to the worsening of the coronavirus crisis in the state, the current COVID-19 tally of which stands at 1,485, including 74 deaths.

The situation is particularly grim in the state’s commercial capital Indore, which has 897 cases, including 52 deaths. It is one of several districts in the country where the situation is ‘especially serious,’ as the Centre told states in a note on Monday.

Notably, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for a fourth term on March 23 after the Congress government, which displaced the BJP after winning the state Assembly elections in December 2018, collapsed in the wake of a rebellion by party MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia, notably, joined the BJP last month a day after resigning from the Congress.