New Delhi: Indian Railways on Friday ran a special train (a first since the lockdown began) to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand. The 24 coach train started which started its journey at 4:50 am today will arrive at Hatia in Jharkhand at 11 pm tonight.

Speaking to PTI, RPF DG Arun Kumar said that it's the only train to be deployed so far.

“Special train was run today from Lingampalli (Hyderabad) to Hatia(Jharkhand) on request of Telangana Govt and as per directions of Railway Ministry. Any other train to be planned as per directions of Ministry of Railways and on request from originating and destination states”, news agency ANI quoted Railway offficial as saying.

Earlier in the day, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, took to micro-blogging site Twitter and confirmed that Centre had accepted his request to run a special train to return people to the state

“The central government accepted our demand to bring back workers. We immediately started work to bring them back safely. Just as students studying in other states are important to us, similarly migrant workers from the state are equally important. Security of each Jharkhand is your government’s priority,” Soren tweeted.

The move to ferry stranded workers comes after the Centre’s orders regarding the movement of migrant labourers amid the lockdown.