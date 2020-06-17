New Delhi: In an advisory for urban slums, India’s National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has urged domestic helps in these areas to request an exemption from work in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus infection. Notably, NCDC functions under the Health Ministry. Also Read - Health Ministry Will Now Count Loss of Smell And Taste as Coronavirus Symptoms

“Any family member working as domestic help in neighbourhood should request exemption from service for a short period of two weeks so as to ensure that neither the employer nor employee acquires and spreads COVID-19. If they are required to go to work, they should practice proper hand washing with soap and water at and after work,” Hindustan Times quoted the advisory as saying. Also Read - 'Unlock 1': Thermal Screening at Entrance, No Physical Offering | Here's SOP For Religious Places Ahead of Opening on June 8

Further, the NCDC advisory said that all the neighbourhoods should identify volunteers to esnure that home quarantining protocols are being followed. Also Read - Unlock 1: Social Distancing Not Maintained at Healthy Ministry Office Itself, Don't Use Lifts, Only Video Conference Allowed, Says New Guideline

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit all sections of the society, but domestic helps, who are otherwise in high demand in urban areas, are among the worst affected with majority of them without wages for last two months.

Though a lot of restrictions have been lifted and many business have restarted operations, there is no clarity on resumption of work by domestic helps, prolonging their misery.