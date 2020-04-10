New Delhi: India has requested US government to extend the validity of H1B and other visas for Indians stranded in the country amid COVID pandemic. With fears of US economy heading for a big slump, H1B holders could not only lose job and won’t be entitled to any unemployment benefits also. Also Read - Coronavirus: India in Final Stages of Framing Protocols For Clinical Trial of Plasma Therapy, Says ICMR

India made this request on Wednesday, in a conversation between Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and US Deputy Secretary of State, Stephen E. Biegun. Sources told Zee Media that, India is ‘closely monitoring related developments’. Also Read - Ready to do Whatever Possible to Help: 'Good Friend' Modi Responds to Netanyahu's 'Thank You' For Hydroxychloroquine

Both Shringla and US Deputy Secretary of state, discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic including “through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring availability of essential medicines, diagnostic & medical equipment, and sharing of best practices/information”, said sources. Also Read - Coronavirus Claims Lives of Over 16,000 in US, Infect 4.6 Lakh People; 16 Million Workers Rendered Jobless

If the employer terminates the contract of an H1B holder employee, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days to retain their H1B status. But no order as such from the US Government asking employers to terminate services of H1B visa holders.

With fears of unemployment in the US, news has been going around that Indians with H1B visa might be impacted. Almost 10 mn Americans have filed for unemployment allowance which has been the larger trend and not specific to Indians. Also due to lockdown renewal is delayed and with US economy contracting people may be retrenched. Indians constitute the maximum percentage of H1B visa holders in US.

The US and India have been having a high-level engagement ever since the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world. While PM Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on April 4 and EAM Jaishankar held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo April 6.

(With Inputs From Sidhant Sibal, Zee Media)