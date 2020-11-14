New Delhi: India on Saturday celebrated the much awaited festival of lights Diwali amid COVID-19 restrictions and a ban on bursting of firecrackers in several states due to the rising pollution level that has engulfed the national capital region in a thick layer of smog. Kali puja was also celebrated in several states, including West Bengal where people visited Kali temples since the morning to pay obeisance to the deity. Also Read - US State Secretary Mike Pompeo Extends Wishes on Diwali

One of the most auspicious festivals of India, Diwali is usually known for social gatherings, exchanging gifts, lighting earthen lamps, setting off fireworks and savoring delicious food. However, this year people are celebrating the festival in a subdued manner under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Diwali For Dogs: Nepal Celebrates 'Kukur Tihar' By Worshipping and Offering Food to Dogs

And since this year, Laxmi Pujan, the main day of Diwali, and Naraka Chaturdashi, are being celebrated on the same day on Saturday many temples across the country have also live streamed the prayer sessions to avoid mass gatherings and rush at temple premises. Also Read - Defying Ban, People Celebrate Diwali; Air Quality in Delhi Turns Severe; Thick Smog Reduces Visibility

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied by his wife and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also performed the Lakshmi Puja at the Akshardham temple this evening. The event was also being live-streamed as the chief minister appealed to the people not to burst crackers on the festival and join the worship programme virtually.

Even though candles, diyas and electronic lights took the precedent this time as worried residents opted for low-key celebrations, firecrackers did not vanish entirely from Delhi. Though lesser compared to the previous years, sounds of crackers could be heard intermittently from various parts of the NCR region.

And, despite all the preventive measures taken by Delhi Police against the sale and purchase of firecrackers in the national capital, at least 12 cases were registered and 10 people were arrested for selling firecrackers on Diwali.

With these arrests, the total number of persons apprehended till now for selling crackers have gone up to 55, while 54 cases have been registered. A total of 3,408 kg of firecrackers have been seized from various parts of Delhi. As many as 12 persons were arrested for bursting firecrackers on Saturday.

“A total of 21 people have been arrested for bursting firecrackers while 32 cases have been registered in this regard till date,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight, saying “celebration by crackers is for happiness and not to celebrate deaths and diseases”.

All the DCPs have been asked to ensure that steps are taken against violators under appropriate sections of the law, and strict action is initiated against the staff for any non-compliance of the order, the Delhi Police had earlier said.

The DCPs of all the 15 police districts will constitute police station-wise teams to supervise the implementation of the NGT order. Each beat staff would be properly briefed by SHOs concerned to enforce the direction in letter and spirit, it had said.

By 8 p.m., Delhi’s infamous air quality was ‘severe’ with AQI rising to 421, according to SAFAR. While Saturday’s PM 10 count was 408, PM 2.5 particle count was 271. Both are tipped to rise further on Sunday as the after-effects of Diwali and simultaneous stubble burning are set to hit the NCR.

Earlier in the day, SAFAR had predicted, “AQI is forecasted to deteriorate further and reach the severe category by evening today. The stubble burning induced impact in AQI is expected to increase from moderate to high for today. Although the level of PM 2.5 is predicted to be at the edge of very poor to severe by tonight, it is expected to be much better as compared to the past four years around the Diwali period with an assumed scenario of nil firecracker emission.”

(With Agency Inputs)