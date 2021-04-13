New Delhi: In a bid to avoid overcrowding amid rising COVID-19 cases, Kalkaji Temple in the national capital makes e-passes mandatory for devotees arriving on the first day of Navratri. As per the new guidelines issued by the temple authorities, devotees will be given a particular day and time to offer prayers. Also Read - India Gets Third COVID Vaccine As DCGI Approves Emergency Use Of Russia's Sputnik V

"We had a meeting with local administration in which we have decided that only devotees with an e-pass will be allowed in the temple. To regulate numbers, devotees will be given a particular day and time to visit the temple. The link will be available on the temple website", said the head priest Surrender Nath elaborating on the newly-introduced e-pass mechanism.

Due to the night curfew, the temple will remain open between 6 am to 8 pm, he added. Devotees have been advised to wear masks and use sanitisers to protect themselves from the deadly virus. As per government guidelines, no offerings have been allowed in the temple.