In view of the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday announced 'Corona curfew' from 6pm on April 29 -till 5 am every day until further orders. All shops, malls, multiplexes etc. to close by 5pm every day. All non-essential activities prohibited during the night curfew, it said.

The Union Territory administration further added that the weekend curfew to be imposed from 5am on Saturday to 5am on Monday. Only essential activities will be allowed during weekend curfew. All educational institutions, school, colleges, coaching institutions, libraries etc. will remain closed till 15th May.