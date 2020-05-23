New Delhi: With eased restrictions during lockdown 4.0, India on Saturday registered record 6,654 new COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,25,101. Further, a total of 137 patients died within the same time span. The overall death toll has climbed to 3,720, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement today. Also Read - Sonu Sood Trends on Twitter as People Thank Him For Being The Messiah For Migrant Workers

Maharashtra continues to be worst-hit state with 44,582 cases, 1,517 deaths and 12,583 recoveries. Next is Tamil Nadu with 14,753 cases and 98 deaths while Gujarat is at the third spot with 13,268 cases and 802 deaths.

Delhi has so far reported 12,319 cases with 208 fatalities and 5,897 people recovering from the disease. States with more than 5,000 cases are Rajasthan (6,494), Madhya Pradesh (6,170) and Uttar Pradesh (5,735).

Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases are West Bengal (3,332), Andhra Pradesh (2,709), Punjab (2,029), Telangana (1,761), Bihar (2,177), Jammu and Kashmir (1,489), Karnataka (1,743), Odisha (1,189) and Haryana (1,067).

States and UTs that have reported a significant number of corona cases are Kerala (732), Jharkhand (308), Chandigarh (218), Assam (259), Tripura (175), Chhattisgarh (172) and Uttarakhand (153).

Meanwhile, the government has given a go-ahead to resuming domestic flights from May 25.

Further, the Home Ministry also relaxed the travel and visa restrictions for some of the overseas citizens of India (OCI) cardholders “in response to COVID-19 Evaluation of Indian nationals stranded abroad.”

(With agency inputs)