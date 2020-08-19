New Delhi: Amid the COVID pandemic and the resultant economic downturn, number of people losing their jobs has surged to 1.89 crore since April, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed. Further, around 50 lakh jobs lost last month. Notably, this comes at a time when several companies across sectors have taken to job cuts, along with salary reductions and leave without pay due to financial woes. Also Read - Dream11 Not Officially Confirmed IPL Title Sponsor as BCCI Wants Bids For Next Two Seasons to be Revised

In April, 1.77 crore salaried jobs were lost, followed by 1 lakh job losses of salaried employees in May.

"While salaried jobs are not lost easily, once lost, they are also far more difficult to retrieve. Therefore, their ballooning numbers are a source of worry," the centre's CEO Mahesh Vyas said.

“Salaried jobs were nearly 19 million (190 lakh) short of their average in 2019-20. They were 22 per cent lower than their level in the last fiscal year,” he added.

The latest CMIE data also showed that around 68 lakh daily wage earners lost their jobs during this period. However, around 1.49 crore people took to farming during this period.

Industry bodies and several economists have called for government support to industry to avoid mass job losses and for the companies to survive the onslaught of the pandemic.