New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation for the fourth time amid the coronavirus pandemic and announced an extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of the virus. However, he also said that certain restrictions may be eased after April 20, a week from now if the situation is better.

A lot of discussions had already been going on about relaxing certain restrictions to boost the country's economy that is in shambles due to the rise of the pandemic. Even the global economy is facing one the worst recessions after many decades.

Till April 20, the Prime Minister said, all areas, districts and villages will be under the scrutiny of government and security forces to ensure proper implementation of preventive measures against coronavirus.

“Those who pass this agni pariksha (fire test) and do not allow more hotspots to prop up, in those areas, some additional essential activities may be allowed from April 20, PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that a detailed report on the lockdown and its guidelines will be issued on Wednesday, which will also include a forward-looking guideline for relaxations after April 20.

Here are some of the restrictions that may be eased after April 20:

Respite For Farmers

The interest of weaker sections of the society, including daily-wagers, will be taken up as top priority along with the interests of farmers who will be busy harvesting the rabi crop, Modi said in today’s speech.

As a result, if the contagion is controlled by April 20, the central government may relax restrictions on the agri society, one of India’s most important sector to boost the economy.

Certain Factories May Reopen

PM Modi said that the decision to allow important activities in non-hotspot areas after April 20 will be taken keeping in mind the economic condition of the daily wage earners of the country.

Daily wage earners, who have been worst-affected due to the closure of factories and industries, may get a slight relief as the government is looking to resume a few sectors that can help improve India’s economic status.

Flight Operations

Another sector that has been horribly hit by the lockdown is aviation. With a complete shutdown on all travels, domestic and international, airlines have been facing a serious crunch that has even forced pay cuts of the employees.

Even though airline majors have called off all bookings till April 30, discussions are on to assess if flight operations can be resumed amid the lockdown. However, even if it is resumed, the airfares can be as high as three-times the current price.

Liquor Distribution

Kerala was the first state to announce reopening of liquor stores after several reports of suicides due to withdrawal syndrome surfaced. Subsequently, last week, West Bengal also announced that it would reopen alcohol stores, provided the shop owners have a proper permit of the local administration.

The Mamata Banerjee government said that it would ensure home delivery of alcohol so that there is no chaos at liquor stores. Speculations are that, now, even Karnataka, along with some other states, is looking to allow the sale of alcohol at MSIL and CL-2 licensed outlets