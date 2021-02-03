New Delhi: At a time when international celebrities, including teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece and Rihanna, have voiced concern over farmers protest in India, over 400 academicians from across the country and several universities abroad have urged the Central government to immediately repeal the three new farm reform laws which they said “pose a major threat to farming communities all over India”. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar And Others Support Centre After Rihanna's Tweet Over Farmers' Protest

What academicians say about farmers protest? Issuing a joint statement on Wednesday, the academicians have expressed concerns about the ongoing farmers' protests and their suffering at the borders of Delhi.

The 400-odd academicians in their statement said, "The three new laws that have been enacted by the government are aimed at bringing in fundamental changes in the way farming will be done in the country and they pose a major threat to farming communities all over India."

“The government must re-look at these issues. A nationwide debate should be launched starting at the village level, involving stakeholders from all sections of society before framing laws and policies which will help farming communities and other marginalised communities in the long term. To pave the way for solving farmers issues, the current laws should be abandoned without any further delay,” it added.

Where are they from? The 413 signatories to the statement include academicians from universities and institutions including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jadavpur University, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, Indian Statistical Institute Kolkata, Delhi University, Panjab University, Tezpur University, Central university of Punjab, IIT Bombay and IIM Calcutta.

Who are the foreign academicians? A few signatories are from foreign universities including University of Zagreb, Croatia, London Film School, University of Johannesburg, University of Oslo, University of Massachusetts and University of Pittsburgh.

The academicians recommended that farming could be made into a sustainable and profitable activity by announcing minimum support price (MSP) for a large number of crops, specifying state-wise quotas for government procurement, and making the MSP rate legally binding for all other buyers as well.

They also called for price control on farm inputs such as manure, seeds and power, farm loan waivers, and a revival of the village-based development model so that migration to cities could be curtailed.

What Greta and Rihanna said? Earlier in the day, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg and US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece among several people from the international community came out in support of the farmers protest against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

Their remarks came soon after international pop star Rihanna shared a news article highlighting the Centre’s crackdown on the farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions.

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Thunberg had tweeted on Tuesday, tagging a CNN news report headlined: “India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police.”

Meena Harris, an American lawyer who is the niece of Kamala Harris, had said: “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault.”