New Delhi: The air quality index of the national capital on Friday stayed in the poor ‘category’, registering a slight improvement from Thursday. However, on Saturday, the air may see a dip in its quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s average PM2.5 and PM10 levels two times above the safe standards of 60 and 100 micrograms per cubic metre respectively, Times of India reported.

As per the forecast by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Delhi’s air quality will decline to the higher end of very poor category on Saturday.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Further, the SAFAR report stated that the impact of stubble burning on Delhi’s air is still moderate but is growing gradually growing.

With the approaching Diwali, the air quality has been predicted to drop due to multiple reasons, including local factors.

“Surface and boundary layer winds are picking up now with a southeasterly direction and hence are not favourable for biomass transport to Delhi from Punjab and Haryana. Western disturbance is persisting as a trough and is located at the northwest border region. Change in transport level (boundary layer) wind direction to northwesterly in a forecast by Saturday, which will lead to a significant biomass intrusion (15% to 20%) to the Delhi region,” a SAFAR report said.

Meanwhile, construction activities in the national capital and satellite towns of Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Sonepat and Bahadurgarh will be banned between 6 pm and 6 am from October 26 to October 30 to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR.