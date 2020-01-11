Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, soon after his arrival in West Bengal. This comes at a time when Mamata Banerjee has been at the loggerhead with the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

During the meeting between the political rivals, Mamata urged the PM to withdraw CAA and NRC.

“While speaking to Prime Minister, I told him that we are against CAA, NPR and NRC. We want that CAA and NRC should be withdrawn,” Mamata said after her meeting with the Prime Minister.

The West Bengal CM said that Modi has requested her to come for a meeting in the national capital to discuss the issues.

On his arrival in Kolkata today, PM Modi was welcomed at Kolkata Airport by Governor Jagdeep Dhankad, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.

PM would dedicate four renovated heritage buildings to the nation besides inaugurating the sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to launch an interactive light and sound show of Rabindra Setu (Howrah Bridge) and go to the Belur Math — global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission — on his first visit to the state after the Lok Sabha polls.

Besides, he would also share the dais with Mamata during the Kolkata Port Trust’s (KoPT’s) 150th-anniversary celebrations tomorrow.

His visit to Kolkata comes amid intensifying protests across West Bengal against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the recent violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).